_HighsTom.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in effect Tuesday through Thursday for very hot and humid conditions resulting in heat index values that could reach 110 degrees.  A return to more seasonable temperatures is expected by the weekend.

AD-Heat.png

HT-ADI.png

Heat-ADI.png

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Slight cooler conditions overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 60s. Hot and more humid conditions are expected tomorrow, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s.  Heat index values may exceed 100 degrees during the afternoon. Cooler temperatures are expected east of Dane County, while hotter temperatures are expected west of Dane County.

DP-6-8-10.png

DP-M-7-5-H.png

TonLow-ADI.png

TomHigh-ADI.png

Heat Index Tuesday.png

Heat Index Wednesday.png

Heat Index Thursday.png

