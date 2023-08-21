WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS are in effect Tuesday through Thursday for very hot and humid conditions resulting in heat index values that could reach 110 degrees. A return to more seasonable temperatures is expected by the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Slight cooler conditions overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 60s. Hot and more humid conditions are expected tomorrow, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Heat index values may exceed 100 degrees during the afternoon. Cooler temperatures are expected east of Dane County, while hotter temperatures are expected west of Dane County.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Very hot and humid conditions continue through Thursday, with high temperatures approaching the century mark. Heat indexes at or above 100 degrees (possibly hitting or exceeding 110) Tuesday through Thursday are likely, with possible record high temperatures on any of these days. A cooling trend begins on Friday, with more seasonable temperatures expected by the weekend, continuing through next week. Mainly dry conditions are expected through the entire extended forecast with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday night due a cold front digging south over the region.
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR SAUK, IOWA, and LAFAYETTE COUNTIES FROM 11 AM UNTIL 9 PM TUESDAY***
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR RICHLAND, CRAWFORD, and GRANT COUNTIES FROM 11 AM TUESDAY UNTIL 9 PM WEDNESDAY***
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR JUNEAU and ADAMS COUNTIES FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM WEDNESDAY***
***HEAT ADVISORY FROM 11 AM UNTIL 9 PM TUESDAY FOR JUNEAU, DANE, GREEN, and ROCK COUNTIES***
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 8 PM THURSDAY FOR AREAS EAST OF LONE ROCK***
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 8 PM THURSDAY FOR AREAS WEST OF LONE ROCK***
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 91; record high for Madison is 94 set in 1976 Heat Index: 94 to 99 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 75; record warm low for Madison is 74 set in 1948 Wind: S/SW 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid. High: 99; record high for Madison is 98 set in 1947 Heat Index: 104 to 109
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 77; record warm low for Madison is 77 set in 1869 High: 97; record high for Madison is 98 set in 1948 Heat Index: 101 to 106
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid, but not as warm (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 68 High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler, and less humid. Low: 60 High: 76
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 54 High: 74
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 53 High: 78
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 80
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 81
NOTES:
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued from 11 AM Tuesday until 9 PM Tuesday for part of south-central Wisconsin, including the counties of SAUK, IOWA, and LAFAYETTE.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued from 11 AM Tuesday until 9 PM Wednesday for eastern and northeastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois, and southwestern and part of west-central Wisconsin. In Iowa, this includes the counties of ALLAMAKEE, CLAYTON, DELAWARE, and DUBUQUE. In Illinois, this includes the counties of JO DAVIESS and STEPHENSON. In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of MONROE, VERNON, RICHLAND, CRAWFORD, and GRANT (this includes the La Crosse metropolitan area).
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued from noon until 9 PM Wednesday for part of west-central Wisconsin, including the counties of JUNEAU and ADAMS.
A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued from 11 AM until 9 PM Tuesday for north-central Illinois, and parts of west-central and south-central Wisconsin. In Illinois, this includes the counties of WINNEBAGO and BOONE (this includes the Rockford metropolitan area). In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of JUNEAU, DANE, GREEN, and ROCK (this includes the Madison metropolitan area).
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued from 9 PM Wednesday until 8 PM Thursday for eastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois, and west-central and southwestern Wisconsin. In Iowa, this includes the counties of ALLAMAKEE, CLAYTON,DELAWARE, and DUBUQUE. In Illinois, this includes the counties of JO DAVIESS and STEPHENSON. In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, VERNON, RICHLAND, CRAWFORD, and GRANT (this includes the La Crosse metropolitan area).
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued from 11 AM Wednesday until 8 PM Thursday for north-central and northeastern Illinois, and east-central, south-central, and southeastern Wisconsin. In Illinois, this includes the counties of WINNEBAGO, BOONE, and McHENRY (this includes the Rockford and Chicago metropolitan areas). In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the Madison and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
