WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for record-level hot temperatures and possibly near record-level heat through Tuesday.  A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms back to the area Tuesday night and Wednesday, followed by much cooler conditions. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s on this Labor Day. with an increase in humidity levels. Although the fire danger is less today, there remains an elevated risk in some parts of the area this afternoon. The humidity increases later tonight, resulting in muggy conditions with temperatures only falling into the middle 70s. Hot and humid conditions are expected tomorrow as southerly winds increase to 10 to 20 mph.