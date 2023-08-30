WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for unseasonably hot and possibly near record-level heat from Saturday through the Labor Day weekend and Tuesday. Humidity levels won't be as high as the last heat wave, so heat index readings will only top out around 100 degrees. Warm temperatures will continue for the rest of next week through next weekend. Only slight chances for rain are expected from Tuesday through next weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and it will remain cool. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will drop to the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and a little milder. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to warm into the 80s on Friday, then high temperatures will be in the 90s from Saturday through Tuesday. Humidity levels will rise a little for Labor Day Monday into Tuesday, but no rain is expected until a weak cold front arrives Tuesday night with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, high temperatures will still be above normal through next weekend, but humidity levels will drop. Even so, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Friday of next week, and both Saturday and Sunday of next weekend, although most of the time it won't be raining.
TONIGHT: Clear. and cool. Low: 47 Wind: Light E
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 78 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 52 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 83 Wind: S 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and hot. Low: 62 High: 90
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and hot. Low: 67 High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 92 set in 1925
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. Low: 68; record warm low temperatures for Madison is 73 set in 1985 High: 93; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 92 set in 1925
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid (chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 71; record warm low for Madison is 74 set in 1881 High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 93 set in 1954
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but a little less humid. Low: 62 High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 83
