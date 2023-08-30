​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for unseasonably hot and possibly near record-level heat from Saturday through the Labor Day weekend and Tuesday. Humidity levels won't be as high as the last heat wave, so heat index readings will only top out around 100 degrees. Warm temperatures will continue for the rest of next week through next weekend. Only slight chances for rain are expected from Tuesday through next weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly clear tonight, and it will remain cool. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will drop to the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and a little milder. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.