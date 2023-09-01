AD-Heat.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for hot temperatures and possibly near record-level heat from Saturday through the Labor Day weekend and Tuesday. Humidity levels won't be as high as the last heat wave, so heat index readings will only top out around 100 degrees; however, the drier air, hot temperatures, and brisk winds at times could lead to elevated wildfire danger this weekend. Warm temperatures will continue for the rest of next week through next weekend. Only slight chances for rain are expected from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday and Sunday of next weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

