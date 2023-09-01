WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for hot temperatures and possibly near record-level heat from Saturday through the Labor Day weekend and Tuesday. Humidity levels won't be as high as the last heat wave, so heat index readings will only top out around 100 degrees; however, the drier air, hot temperatures, and brisk winds at times could lead to elevated wildfire danger this weekend. Warm temperatures will continue for the rest of next week through next weekend. Only slight chances for rain are expected from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday and Sunday of next weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be mostly sunny and warmer. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Unseasonably hot temperatures with high temperatures in the 90s are expected from Saturday through Tuesday. Humidity levels will rise a little for Labor Day Monday into Tuesday, but no rain is expected until a weak cold front approaches Wisconsin late Tuesday afternoon and moves through during Tuesday night and Wednesday; even then, only a chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected. High temperatures will still be above normal for the rest of next week through next weekend, but as humidity levels drop, dry weather is expected. The next chance of rain will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday of next weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 83 Wind: S 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and hot. Low: 67 High: 94; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 92 set in 1960
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny, hot, and a little more humid. Low: 68; record warm low temperature for Madison is 73 set in 1985 High: 93; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 94 set in 1925
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 71; record warm low for Madison is 74 set in 1881 High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 93 set in 1954
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but a little less humid. Low: 60 High: 80
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 60 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 85
