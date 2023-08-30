WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for record-level heat this Labor Day weekend.  Although not expecting the oppressive heat the area observed early last week when heat index values reached 115 degrees, high temperatures will still be in the 90s. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Fall-like conditions continue today, with temperatures rising only into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies and a northeast breeze. Clear skies tonight should allow for excellent viewing of the super blue moon, with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 40s by sunrise. Warmer conditions are expected to on Friday, with temperatures rising into the lower 80s.

