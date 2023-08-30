WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for record-level heat this Labor Day weekend. Although not expecting the oppressive heat the area observed early last week when heat index values reached 115 degrees, high temperatures will still be in the 90s.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Fall-like conditions continue today, with temperatures rising only into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies and a northeast breeze. Clear skies tonight should allow for excellent viewing of the super blue moon, with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 40s by sunrise. Warmer conditions are expected to on Friday, with temperatures rising into the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The heat returns to the area this Labor Day weekend, with highs back into the lower 90s through Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly cool off after Labor Day but remain 5-10 degrees above average throughout the week and the following weekend (average high temperatures are in the middle 70s). Although we are not anticipating the oppressive heat observed earlier last week due to less moisture in the atmosphere (more of a dry heat), record high temperatures are possible from Sunday through Tuesday. As for rainfall, there is no clear sign of any great opportunities through next week, although some thunderstorm chances exist just after Labor Day and towards the following weekend.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 72 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Clear. and cool. Low: 47 Wind: Light E
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 77 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 53 Wind: S/SE 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 83 Wind: S 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and hot. Low: 60 High: 90
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and hot. Low: 67 High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 96; record high for Madison is 92 set in 1925
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. Low: 70; record warm low temperatures for Madison is 73 set in 1985 High: 93; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 92 set in 1925
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid (chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 71; record warm low for Madison is 74 set in 1881 High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 93 set in 1954
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 High: 87; Heat Index: 88 to 93
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but a little less humid. Low: 62 High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62 High: 81
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.