WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in effect today and Tuesday through Thursday for hot and humid conditions resulting heat index values exceeding 100 degrees at times. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Hot and humid conditions are expected today with high temperatures topping off in the low 90s with heat indexes exceeding 100 degrees at times during the afternoon. High cloud cover will increase this evening, leading to mostly cloud skies tonight with temperatures falling into the middle 60s.  Slightly cooler conditions are expected tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s under partly sunny skies.

