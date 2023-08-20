WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS are in effect today and Tuesday through Thursday for hot and humid conditions resulting heat index values exceeding 100 degrees at times.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Hot and humid conditions are expected today with high temperatures topping off in the low 90s with heat indexes exceeding 100 degrees at times during the afternoon. High cloud cover will increase this evening, leading to mostly cloud skies tonight with temperatures falling into the middle 60s. Slightly cooler conditions are expected tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s under partly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dangerous heat is likely for the middle of the week before cooler, more seasonable conditions are expected for next weekend and and the first half of the following week. Heat indexes will likely exceed 100 degrees Tuesday through Thursday, with possible record high temperatures on Wednesday or Thursday. Mainly dry conditions are expected through the entire extended forecast with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday night due a cold front digging south over the region.
***HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT 1 PM TO 8 PM SUNDAY EVENING FOR AREAS MAINLY SOUTH OF LONE ROCK***
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IS IN EFFECT TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR CRAWFORD AND GRANT COUNTIES***
TODAY: Becoming partly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 100 Wind: N/NE 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 66 Wind: NE/E 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny, not as warm, and less humid. High: 84 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and mild. Low: 64 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 99
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid. Low: 69 High: 97; Heat Index: 99 to 104
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). Low: 75 High: 97; Heat Index: 98 to 103
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as warm, and less humid. Low: 68 High: 85
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 60 High: 76
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 55 High: 76
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 53 High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 80
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 82
