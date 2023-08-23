​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS remain in the forecast through tomorrow as heat index values could exceed 110 degrees.  This dangerous heat could lead to heat exhaustion or stroke if outside for an extended period. Much cooler temperatures arrive by the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Temperatures will not fall off much tonight, settling into the upper 70s to near 80 by tomorrow morning. Heat index values will finally fall below 90 degrees after midnight. Hot and humid conditions continue tomorrow with a slight drop in high temperatures (middle 90s). This still puts the afternoon heat index values in the 100 to 110-degree range. 

