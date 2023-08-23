WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS remain in the forecast through tomorrow as heat index values could exceed 110 degrees. This dangerous heat could lead to heat exhaustion or stroke if outside for an extended period. Much cooler temperatures arrive by the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will not fall off much tonight, settling into the upper 70s to near 80 by tomorrow morning. Heat index values will finally fall below 90 degrees after midnight. Hot and humid conditions continue tomorrow with a slight drop in high temperatures (middle 90s). This still puts the afternoon heat index values in the 100 to 110-degree range.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weather pattern shifts Friday with a couple of cold fronts bringing small chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday. Although the temperatures drop on Friday, the bigger drop occurs this weekend, with high temperatures back into the 70s. Seasonable temperatures are expected next week, with a slight warming towards the end of the work week before slightly cooler conditions return for Labor Day weekend. As for rain chances, small chances Monday and Saturday but overall, most areas will likely remain dry through Labor Day weekend.
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY FOR AREAS SOUTH OF THE DELLS***
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 9 PM THIS EVENING FOR AREAS NORTH OF THE DELLS***
***HEAT ADVISORY 9 PM THIS EVENING UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY EVENING FOR AREAS NORTH OF THE DELLS***
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very muggy. Low: 79; record warm low for Madison is 77 set in 1869 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 97; Heat Index: 102 to 107; record high for Madison is 98 set in 1948 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH to N late
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and not quite as muggy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and humid, but not as warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: Light and Variable
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Low: 62 High: 76
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 56 High: 76
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day and at night. Low: 55 High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 59 High: 73
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 56 High: 77
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 59 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and very warm. Low: 60 High: 85
SATURDAY:Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 63 High: 82
SUNDAY:Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 59 High: 77
LABOR DAY (MONDAY):Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 57 High: 79
