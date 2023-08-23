WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS are in effect through tomorrow as heat index values could exceed 110 degrees. This dangerous heat could lead to heat exhaustion or stroke if outside for an extended period. Much cooler temperatures arrive by the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The combination of actual air temperatures near 100 degrees today and high humidity results in heat index values - the feels-like factor - near 110 degrees in some areas. Temperatures will not fall off much tonight, settling into the upper 70s by tomorrow morning. Heat index values will finally fall below 90 degrees after midnight. Hot and humid conditions continue tomorrow with a slight drop in high temperatures (middle 90s). This still puts the afternoon heat index values in the 100 to 105-degree range.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weather pattern shifts Friday with a couple of cold fronts bringing small chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday. Although the temperatures drop on Friday, the bigger drop occurs this weekend, with high temperatures back into the 70s. Seasonable temperatures are expected next week, with a slight warming towards the end of the work week. Mainly dry conditions are also expected next week, although a shower or thunderstorm is possible Monday night.
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY FOR AREAS SOUTH OF THE DELLS***
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 9 PM THIS EVENING FOR AREAS NORTH OF THE DELLS***
***HEAT ADVISORY 9 PM THIS EVENING UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY EVENING FOR AREAS NORTH OF THE DELLS***
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot, and humid. High: 99; Heat Index: 106 to 111; record high for Madison is 98 set in 1947 Wind: SW 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very muggy. Low: 77; record warm low for Madison is 77 set in 1869 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 95; Heat Index: 97 to 105; record high for Madison is 98 set in 1948 Wind: SW to N 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid, but not as warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: NE to SW 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Low: 62 High: 76
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 56 High: 76
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night) Low: 55 High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 59 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 77
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm. Low: 62 High: 85
SATURDAY:Partly sunny and slightly cooler.Low: 63High: 82
