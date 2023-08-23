AD-Heat.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in effect through tomorrow as heat index values could exceed 110 degrees.  This dangerous heat could lead to heat exhaustion or stroke if outside for an extended period. Much cooler temperatures arrive by the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  The combination of actual air temperatures near 100 degrees today and high humidity results in heat index values - the feels-like factor - near 110 degrees in some areas. Temperatures will not fall off much tonight, settling into the upper 70s by tomorrow morning. Heat index values will finally fall below 90 degrees after midnight. Hot and humid conditions continue tomorrow with a slight drop in high temperatures (middle 90s). This still puts the afternoon heat index values in the 100 to 105-degree range.

Tags