WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS remain in the forecast through this afternoon as heat index values could reach 105 to 110 degrees. This dangerous heat could lead to heat exhaustion or stroke if outside for an extended period. Much cooler temperatures arrive by the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Hot and humid conditions will continue today with a slight drop in humidity later this afternoon. Heat index values will still rise into the 100 to 110-degree range through the mid afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weather pattern shifts Friday with a couple of cold fronts bringing small chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through Friday. Although the temperatures drop on Friday, the bigger drop occurs this weekend, with high temperatures back into the 70s. Seasonable temperatures are expected next week, with a slight warming towards the end of the work week before slightly cooler conditions return for Labor Day weekend. As for rain chances, small chances Monday and Saturday but overall, most areas will likely remain dry through Labor Day weekend.
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL 7 PM TODAY FOR AREAS SOUTH OF THE DELLS***
***HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING FOR AREAS NORTH OF THE DELLS***
TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High: 97; Heat Index: 102 to 107; record high for Madison is 98 set in 1948 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH to N late
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not quite as muggy. Low: 68 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness and humid, but not as warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 62 Wind: Light NE
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Low: 62 High: 76
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 56 High: 76
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day and at night. Low: 55 High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 59 High: 73
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 56 High: 77
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 59 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and very warm. Low: 60 High: 85
SATURDAY:Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 63 High: 82
SUNDAY:Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 59 High: 77
LABOR DAY (MONDAY):Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 57 High: 79
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.