WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday for high heat and humidity. Near record high temperatures and near record warm low temperatures are possible, with high temperatures near 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, and low temperatures struggling to fall below 80 degrees in some areas. Factoring in the high humidity, dangerously hot heat index readings could be as high as 105 to 110 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front later Thursday will signal the end to the dangerous heat.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight temperatures will struggle to the upper 70s in some areas, with high humidity levels expected. The combination of actual air temperatures near 100 degrees on Wednesday, and high humidity, will result in heat index values - the feels like factor - of near 110 degrees in some areas. Temperatures will struggle to fall again to the upper 70s again Wednesday night.