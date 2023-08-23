WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for today and Thursday for high heat and humidity. Near record high temperatures and near record warm low temperatures are possible, with high temperatures near 100 degrees today, and low temperatures struggling to fall below 80 degrees in some areas. Factoring in the high humidity, dangerously hot heat index readings could be as high as 105 to 110 degrees today. A cold front later Thursday will signal the end to the dangerous heat.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The combination of actual air temperatures near 100 degrees on Wednesday, and high humidity, will result in heat index values - the feels like factor - of near 110 degrees in some areas. Temperatures will struggle to fall again to the upper 70s again tonight
EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak cold front may bring a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday night, yet the cold front will signal the end to the dangerously hot weather. Friday will still be humid, but not as warm, and as another weak cold front arrives Friday night, there is another slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Dry and pleasant weather arrives by the weekend and continues through next week, with temperatures much closer to normal for late August.
***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING 10 AM TODAY UNTIL 7 PM THURSDAY***
TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot, and humid. High: 99; Heat Index: 104 to 109; record high for Madison is 98 set in 1947 Wind: SW 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very muggy. Low: 77; record warm low for Madison is 77 set in 1869 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid (a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm at night). High: 93; Heat Index: 97 to 102; record high for Madison is 98 set in 1948 Wind: SW to N 8-15 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid, but not as warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Low: 68 High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Low: 62 High: 76
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 56 High: 76
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 55 High: 78
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 57 High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 82
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 83
NOTES: A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 8 PM for part of north-central Illinois including the county of WINNEBAGO (this includes the Rockford metropolitan area). A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect until 9 PM parts of west-central and south-central Wisconsin, including the counties of JUNEAU, SAUK, IOWA, DANE, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, and ROCK (this includes the Madison metropolitan area).
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued from 10 AM until 9 PM Wednesday for part of west-central Wisconsin, including the counties of JUNEAU and ADAMS.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued from 10 AM until 9 PM Wednesday for east-central, south-central, southeastern, and part of west-central Wisconsin including the counties of JUNEAU, ADAMS,MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the Madison and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued from 11 AM until 9 PM Wednesday for north-central Illinois, including the counties of WINNEBAGO, BOONE, and McHENRY (this includes the Rockford and Chicago metropolitan areas).
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect until 8 PM Thursday for northeastern and eastern Iowa, northwestern Illinois, and southwestern Wisconsin. In Iowa, this includes the counties of ALLAMAKEE, CLAYTON,DELAWARE, and DUBUQUE. In Illinois, this includes the counties of JO DAVIESS and STEPHENSON. In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of RICHLAND, CRAWFORD, and GRANT.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued from 9 PM Wednesday for north-central and northeastern Illinois, and west-central, east-central, south-central, and southeastern Wisconsin. In Illinois, this includes the counties of WINNEBAGO, BOONE, and McHENRY (this includes the Rockford and Chicago metropolitan areas). In Wisconsin, this includes the counties of MONROE,JUNEAU, ADAMS,MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Friday/Friday night: MARGINAL RISK of severe thunderstorms for extreme eastern Iowa, the northern half of Illinois, and far southern Wisconsin (south of a Dubuque, IA to Madison to Milwaukee line). Threats: high winds, small hail. Timing: Friday afternoon/evening. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.