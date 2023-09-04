​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for record-level heat through Tuesday before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms back to the area Tuesday night through Thursday, along with much cooler conditions. 

AD-Heat.png

Heat-ADI.png

SPS-FIRE-ADI.png

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon. with an increase in humidity levels. Although the fire danger is less this afternoon, there remains an elevated risk in some parts of southern Wisconsin. The humidity increases even more later tonight, resulting in muggy conditions with temperatures only falling into the middle 70s. Hot and humid conditions are expected tomorrow as southerly winds increase to 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s.

Watering+Forecast.png

TodHigh-ADI.png

TonLow-ADI.png

Temp Vs. Heat Index.png

10-Day-AM.png

