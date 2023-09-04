WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for near record heat through Tuesday and possible wildfire danger. Scattered showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday night will possibly linger into Wednesday, and be followed by a significant drop in temperatures. Temperatures should be near or a little below normal for the second part of this week through next week. Other than a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Sunday night into Monday of next week, dry weather is expected.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will remain muggy. Temperatures will only fall to the lower 80s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 70s by morning. Tuesday will be partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s, with heat index readings in the middle to the upper 90s possible.