WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for record-level heat through Tuesday before a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms back to the area Tuesday night through Thursday, along with much cooler conditions.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon. with an increase in humidity levels. Although the fire danger is less this afternoon, there remains an elevated risk in some parts of southern Wisconsin. The humidity increases even more later tonight, resulting in muggy conditions with temperatures only falling into the middle 70s. Hot and humid conditions are expected tomorrow as southerly winds increase to 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Much cooler air is in store for the second half of the week. In fact, some areas may struggle to climb much above 70 degrees on Thursday due to the northwest winds and extensive cloud cover. Temperatures will rise back to 80 degrees by the weekend before another shot of cooler air arrives during the first half of next week. As for precipitation, rain chances continue on Wednesday and, to a lesser extent, on Thursday before dry conditions return for the weekend. Slight rain chances are in the forecast for the start of next week, although widespread or significant rainfall is not expected at this time.
***HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR CRAWFORD COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM TUESDAY EVENING.***
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, very hot, and a little more humid. High: 94; Heat Index: 94 to 97; record high for Madison is 94 set in 1925 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 74; record warm low temperature for Madison is 74 set in 1881 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 98; record high for Madison is 93 set in 1954 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70 Wind: S 10-20 MPH decreasing towards morning
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, cooler, and slightly less humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 82 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH becoming W 10-20 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and less humid with a slight chance of showers.. Low: 60 High: 72
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 55 High: 75
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 52 High: 80
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms night. Low: 53 High: 77
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 76
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness and pleasant with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 54 High: 71
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 52 High: 73
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 53 High: 75
