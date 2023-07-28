WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAY is the forecast for strong/severe thunderstorms this evening. Storms could produce hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado is possible but not likely. Storms should end around midnight.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Another round of severe weather is expected this evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail will be the main threats, with an isolated tornado possible. Storms will end around midnight with conditions a lot more comfortable tomorrow.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler and less humid air will move into the area this weekend. Another slight rise in the high temperatures and humidity is expected during the first half of next week before cooling off slightly at the end of the week. Along with this rise and fall in temperatures, there will be slight chances of showers and thunderstorms next week.
****HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON UNTIL 8PM*****
TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, some may be severe, then turning partly cloudy overnight. Low: 65 Wind: SE 5 MPH
TOMORROW: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. High: 82 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60 Wind: NE 5 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night.) Low: 58 High: 82
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. (A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night.) Low: 62 High: 85
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 86
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 85
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 61 High: 82
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 59 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. Low: 58 High: 82
MONDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 58 High: 85
