WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAY is the forecast for strong/severe thunderstorms later this afternoon into the evening; otherwise, hot and humid conditions through this afternoon with cooler conditions for the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for a mix of clouds and sun today. It will be steamy as highs hit the low 90s and the heat index approaches 100. Another round of severe weather is possible late in the afternoon and evening today. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail will be the main threats, with an isolated tornado possible.

