WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're tracking severe thunderstorm potential for tonight; therefore, an Alert Day is in effect for this time period.  The storms may contain large hail and heavy rainfall.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. Some storms may be strong or severe or contain heavy rainfall, especially close to the IL/WI state line. More showers are possible tomorrow, especially early morning, with an afternoon thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will be a lot cooler tomorrow with highs only in the lower 60s.

