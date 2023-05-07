WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're tracking severe thunderstorm potential for tonight; therefore, an Alert Day is in effect for this time period. The storms may contain large hail and heavy rainfall.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. Some storms may be strong or severe or contain heavy rainfall, especially close to the IL/WI state line. More showers are possible tomorrow, especially early morning, with an afternoon thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will be a lot cooler tomorrow with highs only in the lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Drier conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday before precipitation chances return for the end of the week, continuing through Mother's Day weekend. Although high temperatures are near average (the upper 60s) on Tuesday, they quickly climb back to the low 80s by Thursday before cooling back to seasonable levels (near 70 degrees) by Mother's Day. Dry and seasonable conditions will follow Mother's Day for at least the first half of the new work week.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and continued mild with occasional showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong or severe early. Low: 54 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Morning showers and patchy fog; otherwise, mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 61 Wind: E/NE 8-15 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: An evening shower possible; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 50 Wind: NE 5-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable. High: 70 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 49 High: 74
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 52 High: 80
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57 High: 78
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 76
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, with a chance of showers. Low: 55 High: 72
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and a little cooler. Low: 50 High: 69
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 48 High: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Low: 46 High: 71
Notes: Storm Prediction Center has also issued a marginal for Southern Wisconsin for today. The main threat then will also be large hail.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.