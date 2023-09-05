AD-Heat.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAY  is in the forecast for record-level heat through this afternoon before a system brings showers and thunderstorms back to the are tonight and tomorrow, followed by much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures climb into the lower 90s this afternoon with southerly winds of up to 20 mph. Heat index values may reach the upper 90s briefly this afternoon as well. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area later tonight as temperatures fall to around 70 degrees by daybreak. Overall, not expecting significant rainfall, with most areas picking up less than .25".  

