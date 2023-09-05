WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAY is in the forecast for record-level heat through this afternoon before a system brings showers and thunderstorms back to the are tonight and tomorrow, followed by much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures climb into the lower 90s this afternoon with southerly winds of up to 20 mph. Heat index values may reach the upper 90s briefly this afternoon as well. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area later tonight as temperatures fall to around 70 degrees by daybreak. Overall, not expecting significant rainfall, with most areas picking up less than .25".
EXTENDED FORECAST: Much cooler air is in store for the second half of the week. In fact, some areas may struggle to climb much above 70 degrees on Thursday due to the northwest winds and extensive cloud cover. Temperatures will rise back to near 80 degrees by the weekend before another shot of cooler air arrives during the first half of next week, driving those high temperatures back to around 70 degrees. As for precipitation, not expecting any widespread or significant rainfall through next week, although some rain is possible Sunday night and next Monday.
***HEAT ADVISORY FOR CRAWFORD COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING***
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. High: 90; Heat Index: 92 to 96; record high for Madison is 93 set in 1954 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low: 72 Wind: S/SW 10-20 MPH decreasing late.
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and not as warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 78 around noon; temperatures nearly steady/slowly falling through the 70s in the afternoon Wind:SW 6-12 MPH becoming W 10-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with a slight chance for showers in the evening. Low: 58 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH