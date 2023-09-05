WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAY is in the forecast for near record heat today and possible wildfire danger. Scattered showers and thunderstorms later tonight will possibly linger into Wednesday, and be followed by a significant drop in temperatures. Temperatures should be near or a little below normal for the second part of this week through next week. Other than a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Sunday night into Monday of next week, dry weather is expected.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Today will be partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will reach the lower 90s, with heat index readings in the middle to the upper 90s possible.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop tonight along a cold front. A second cold front on Wednesday could bring another chance of showers and thunderstorms, but will be followed by much cooler weather for Thursday. Dry and pleasant weather with near, or slightly below normal temperature is expected from Friday through Sunday before another cold front arrives with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from later Sunday night through Monday of next week. Another period of dry and pleasant weather is expected for the middle of next week with temperatures just a little below normal.
***HEAT ADVISORY FOR CRAWFORD COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM TUESDAY***
TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. High: 92; Heat Index: 93 to 98; record high for Madison is 93 set in 1954 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Low: 72 Wind: S/SW 10-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and humid, but not as warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 78; temperatures nearly steady/slowly falling in the afternoon Wind: W/SW 10-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler with a slight chance for showers in the evening. Low: 58 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler. Low: 60 High: 69
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and not as cool. Low: 53 High: 73
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. Low: 51 High: 78
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very mild (becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later at night). Low: 53 High: 77
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and a little cooler with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Low: 52 High: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 52 High: 71
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 53 High: 73
Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Tuesday: SLIGHT RISK of severe thunderstorms for much of eastern and northeastern Minnesota, and the northwestern quarter of Wisconsin (west of a Rochester, MN to Medford to Hurley line); MARGINAL RISK for the rest of Minnesota, the northern third of Iowa, and the rest of the northwestern two-thirds of Wisconsin (northwest of a Prairie du Chien to Green Bay line). Threats: high winds, hail, locally heavy rain; an isolated tornado is possible. Timing: late Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
Severe weather outlook for Wednesday; MARGINAL RISK of severe thunderstorms for the eastern half of Illinois, and far southeastern Wisconsin (east of a Beloit to Beaver Dam to Manitowoc line). Threats: high winds, hail, locally heavy rainfall. Timing: Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday evening. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
