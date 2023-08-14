WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather team continues to monitor the potential for heavy rainfall this evening from the showers and thunderstorms. The heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas. Mainly dry conditions are expected through the rest of the work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end by midnight with decreasing clouds toward tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s with northerly decreasing to under 10 MPH. Dry conditions return tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another system digs south into the state late Wednesday, sweeping a cold front through the area Thursday night. This results in some rain chances Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the first half of the following week. Although we expect mainly dry conditions during this period, we cannot rule out a thunderstorm on any given day, especially by the middle of next week, given the humid conditions. Cooler and less humid conditions may return towards the end of the next week.
***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NEAR DANE COUNTY AND POINTS EAST UNTIL 11 PM***
TONIGHT: Scattered showers early; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low: 55 Wind: N 10-20 MPH decreasing to 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: N/NW 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer (becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight). High: 83 Wind: S/SW 10-20 MPH
THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers early, otherwise, becoming partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler. Low: 64 High: 78
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 55 High: 84
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and more humid. Low: 62 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69 High: 90 Heat Index: 92 to 97
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler, and less humid. Low: 64 High: 83
NOTES:
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 11 PM for southeastern and part of east-central and southeastern Wisconsin including the counties of DODGE, DANE, JEFFERSON, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the Madison and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for tonight: MARGINAL RISK of severe thunderstorms for extreme eastern Iowa, the northeastern half of Illinois, and extreme southern Wisconsin (south of a Dubuque, IA to Belleville to Milwaukee line). Threats: hail, high winds, heavy rainfall, a brief tornado. Timing: through mid-evening. Coverage: isolated severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low.
