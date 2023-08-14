WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather team continues to monitor the potential for heavy rainfall this evening from the showers and thunderstorms. The heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas. Mainly dry conditions are expected through the rest of the work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end by midnight with decreasing clouds toward tomorrow morning.  Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s with northerly decreasing to under 10 MPH.  Dry conditions return tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s.