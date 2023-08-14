AD-Flood.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather team continues to monitor potential flooding across the area due to rainfall already received this morning, along with the potential for an additional 1+ inches through this afternoon. Dry conditions are expected to return by tomorrow.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Steady or continuous light to moderate rainfall will transition to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of these showers or thunderstorms could contain heavy rainfall. Temperatures will only climb into the middle 60s.  The showers or light rain come to an end by midnight with decreasing clouds toward tomorrow morning.  Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s with northerly decreasing to under 10 MPH.

