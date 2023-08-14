WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:The First Warn Weather team continues to monitor potential flooding across the area due to rainfall already received this morning, along with the potential for an additional 1+ inches through this afternoon. Dry conditions are expected to return by tomorrow.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Steady or continuous light to moderate rainfall will transition to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Some of these showers or thunderstorms could contain heavy rainfall. Temperatures will only climb into the middle 60s. The showers or light rain come to an end by midnight with decreasing clouds toward tomorrow morning. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s with northerly decreasing to under 10 MPH.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday before another, but weaker system digs south into the state late Wednesday, resulting in rain chances late Wednesday and Thursday. Hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the first half of the following week. Although this period looks dry, we cannot rule out a thunderstorm given the humid conditions, especially towards the end of 10-day forecast.
***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NEAR DANE COUNTY AND POINTS EAST UNTIL 11 PM***
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall. High: 67 Wind: NE 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Scattered showers early; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low: 55 Wind: N 10-20 MPH decreasing to 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: N/NW 6-12 MPH