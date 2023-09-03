WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for hot temperatures and possibly near record-level heat through Tuesday. Along with the hot conditions, the combination of gusty winds, dry vegetation, and low humidity values will result in rapid fire spread today if a fire starts.  

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Hotter and drier conditions are expected tomorrow, with the temperatures climbing into the middle 90s. The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will create conditions conducive to rapid fire spread if a fire starts. After the temperatures fall into the upper 60s tonight, they will climb into the middle 90s on Labor Day with a slight increase in humidity level.

