WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for hot temperatures and possibly near record-level heat through Tuesday. Along with the hot conditions, the combination of gusty winds, dry vegetation, and low humidity values will result in rapid fire spread today if a fire starts.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Hotter and drier conditions are expected tomorrow, with the temperatures climbing into the middle 90s. The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will create conditions conducive to rapid fire spread if a fire starts. After the temperatures fall into the upper 60s tonight, they will climb into the middle 90s on Labor Day with a slight increase in humidity level.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Unseasonably hot conditions continue through Tuesday before a front brings cooler air into the region by Thursday. These more seasonable conditions are likely to last through the remainder of the extended forecast. As this front works its way through the area Tuesday and Wednesday, moisture increases, resulting in thunderstorm chances Tuesday night and Wednesday. Dry conditions are likely thereafter, with some slight rain chances returning to the area late in the upcoming weekend or the first half of the following week.
***HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR CRAWFORD COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM TUESDAY EVENING***
*** RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR DANE COUNTY AND AREAS TO THE WEST FROM 1 PM UNTIL 7 PM TODAY***
TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and very hot. High: 96; Heat Index: 96 to 99; record high for Madison is 92 set in 1960 Wind: SW 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very mild. Low: 68; record warm low temperature for Madison is 73 set in 1985 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny, very hot, and a little more humid. High: 95; Heat Index: 95 to 100; record high for Madison is 94 set in 1925 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 73; record warm low temperature for Madison is 74 set in 1881 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 73 High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 93 set in 1954 Wind: S 10-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, and slightly less humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70 High: 85
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness, cool, and less humid. Low: 60 High: 75
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 55 High: 78
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 80
SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and very mild. (slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night) Low: 58 High: 78
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 77
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 76
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 56 High: 77
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.