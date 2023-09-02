WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for hot temperatures and possibly near record-level heat from Sunday through the Labor Day weekend and Tuesday. Along with the hot conditions, will be elevated fire danger due to the combination of gusty winds, dry vegetation, and low humidity values.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After temperatures fall to near 70 degrees overnight, even hotter and drier conditions are expected tomorrow, with the temperatures climbing into the middle 90s. Wildfire dangers are elevated, especially Sunday afternoon and evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Unseasonably hot conditions continue through Tuesday before a front brings cooler air into the region through the following weekend. Temperatures will remain above average beyond Tuesday, but only by a few degrees or so. As this front works its way through the area Tuesday and Wednesday, moisture will increase, resulting in rain chances Tuesday night and Wednesday. Another system brings additional rain chances towards the end of the weekend, followed by more seasonable temperatures.
***A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for parts of southwest Wisconsin until 6 pm Tuesday evening. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening for south-central and southwest Wisconsin, including the Madison metropolitan area.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very mild. Low: 68 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and very hot. High: 96; Heat Index: 96 to 99; record high for Madison is 92 set in 1960 Wind: SW 10-20 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and very mild. Low: 68; record warm low temperature for Madison is 73 set in 1985 Wind: SW 8-15 MPH
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny, breezy, very hot, and a little more humid. High: 95; Heat Index: 95 to 100; record high for Madison is 94 set in 1925 Wind: SW 10-20 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 73; record warm low for Madison is 74 set in 1881 High: 92; Heat Index: 94 to 99; record high for Madison is 93 set in 1954
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Low: 62 High: 79
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55 High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 80
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly late in the day and at night. Low: 58 High: 78
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 77
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Low: 56 High: 76
