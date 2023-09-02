​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: ALERT DAYS are in the forecast for hot temperatures and possibly near record-level heat from Sunday through the Labor Day weekend and Tuesday. Along with the hot conditions, will be elevated fire danger due to the combination of gusty winds, dry vegetation, and low humidity values.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After temperatures fall to near 70 degrees overnight, even hotter and drier conditions are expected tomorrow, with the temperatures climbing into the middle 90s. Wildfire dangers are elevated, especially Sunday afternoon and evening.