WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An improvement in air quality is gradually expected to take place over the next day or so. Temperatures will be very warm to hot through Saturday, drop a bit for Sunday, and be very warm to hot again for the first half of next weekend before falling to near normal by the end of next week. There will be some spotty chances for rain at times, but no widespread heavier rainfall is expected. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be partly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid with just a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms; high temperatures will be around 90 degrees with heat index readings from 91 to 96 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear and very mild. Temperatures will fall to the middle 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60s by morning. Friday will be partly sunny and hot, but not as humid. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees with heat index readings from 90 to 95 degrees.