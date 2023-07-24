WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Unhealthy air quality is expected through tomorrow due to smoke from wildfires; otherwise, hot and humid conditions are the story for the week, accompanied by storm chances.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Some morning patchy fog; otherwise, hazy and very warm conditions are expected today with temperatures rising into the middle 80s by this afternoon.  Temperatures will fall into the middle 60s tonight under partly cloudy skies.  A shower or thunderstorm is possible late this afternoon, and tonight, although most areas will remain dry.

Tags