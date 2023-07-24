WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Unhealthy air quality is expected through tomorrow due to smoke from wildfires; otherwise, hot and humid conditions are the story for the week, accompanied by storm chances.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Some morning patchy fog; otherwise, hazy and very warm conditions are expected today with temperatures rising into the middle 80s by this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60s tonight under partly cloudy skies. A shower or thunderstorm is possible late this afternoon, and tonight, although most areas will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Conditions will continue getting hotter and more humid this week. This heatwave will be short-lived as slightly cooler and less humid air arrives by the end of the week behind a frontal boundary that eventually stalls out just to the south of the area. This front will bring several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms late Thursday through Saturday before dry conditions return by the end of the weekend. High temperatures will return to the upper 80s next weekend before dropping into the lower 80s for the start of the following workweek.
TODAY: Patchy morning fog; otherwise, partly sunny, very warm, hazy, and more humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 87 Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny, hot, hazy, and humid. High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 95 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and very mild, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 68 Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid, with a slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm. High: 92; Heat Index: 93 to 97 Wind: S 5-10 MPH
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. (A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night) Low: 71 High: 95; Heat Index: 96 to 101
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 85
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 61 High: 84
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 59 High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 58 High: 83
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 58 High: 82
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.