WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're looking at a dry stretch of weather through Thursday with high temperatures warming back to near 80 degrees.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for some low clouds and fog this morning giving way to partly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will climb toward the mid 60s by noon topping out in the low 70s this afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Drier conditions are expected through Thursday before precipitation chances return for the end of the week, continuing through Mother's Day weekend. Although high temperatures quickly climb back to the low 80s by Thursday before cooling back to the 60s by Mother's Day. Dry and seasonable conditions will follow Mother's Day for at least the first half of the new work week.
TODAY: Areas of fog and low clouds this morning, otherwise, partly sunny and seasonably mild. High: 71 Wind: N/NE 5-10 MPH
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 48 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early, becoming partly sunny and a little milder by the afternoon. High: 76
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and warm. Low: 52 High: 80
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 78
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 75
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler, with a chance of showers. Low: 55 High: 67
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonable. Low: 49 High: 71
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 47 High: 70
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little milder. Low: 47 High: 73
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Low: 48 High: 73
