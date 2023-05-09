​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: We're looking at a dry stretch of weather through Thursday with high temperatures warming back to near 80 degrees.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for some low clouds and fog this morning giving way to partly sunny skies this afternoon.  Temperatures will climb toward the mid 60s by noon topping out in the low 70s this afternoon. 

Kelly Slifka is a meteorologist on the First Warn Weather team. You can contact him at kslifka@wisctv.com.