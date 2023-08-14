AD-Flood.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather Team is tracking ALERT DAY conditions for the possibility of heavy rainfall that could cause localized flash flooding in some areas through this evening. A band of 2-4+" of rain may set up across parts of southern Wisconsin, although the placement of that band may shift yet. Right now the best chances for flooding rains appear to from areas near Madison, and points east and northeast.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Rain will become widespread this morning into the afternoon. Right now, the steadier rain is currently looking like it will set up for areas near Madison and points north and east, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas south and west of Madison. Rainfall amounts could top 2-4+" inches where the heaviest band of rain sets up. The severe weather threat currently looks low at this time. Temperatures will only climb into the middle to upper 60s Monday afternoon, with breezy conditions. The wet weather system will exit the area later Monday evening.

