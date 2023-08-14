WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather Team is tracking ALERT DAY conditions for the possibility of heavy rainfall that could cause localized flash flooding in some areas through this evening. A band of 2-4+" of rain may set up across parts of southern Wisconsin, although the placement of that band may shift yet. Right now the best chances for flooding rains appear to from areas near Madison, and points east and northeast.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Rain will become widespread this morning into the afternoon. Right now, the steadier rain is currently looking like it will set up for areas near Madison and points north and east, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas south and west of Madison. Rainfall amounts could top 2-4+" inches where the heaviest band of rain sets up. The severe weather threat currently looks low at this time. Temperatures will only climb into the middle to upper 60s Monday afternoon, with breezy conditions. The wet weather system will exit the area later Monday evening.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry conditions return for Tuesday and Wednesday before another, but weaker system digs south into the state late Wednesday, resulting in rain chances late Wednesday and Thursday. Hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the first half of the following week. Although this period looks dry, we cannot rule out a thunderstorm given the humid conditions, especially towards the end of 10-day forecast.
***FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR AREAS NEAR DANE COUNTY AND POINTS EAST UNTIL 11 PM***
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall. High: 67 Wind: NE 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Scattered showers early; otherwise, becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low: 55 Wind: N 10-20 MPH decreasing to 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: N/NW 6-12 MPH