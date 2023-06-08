WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Beautiful weather conditions are expected for the rest of the work week before rain chances return for the weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming into the mid 70s this afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms return Saturday late afternoon through Sunday as a system moves through the area. This system also brings cooler conditions (Low 70s) for the end of the weekend and for the beginning of the new work week. Warmer conditions (80s) are expected for the middle of the week and beyond with shower and thunderstorm chances arriving by the end of the week, continuing thru the following weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 75 Wind: N/NE 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 47 Wind: Light and Variable
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 82 Wind: W/NW 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and a little milder. Low: 54 Wind: Light SW
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms at night. High: 84 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers. Low: 55 High: 69
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cool, with a slight chance of showers. Low: 50 High: 71
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 53 High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 58 High: 84
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 58 High: 86
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59 High: 87
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 87
FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny and warm, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 85
Meteorologist
Kelly Slifka is a meteorologist on the First Warn Weather team. You can contact him at kslifka@wisctv.com.
