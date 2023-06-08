GR-CRTW-ADI.png

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Beautiful weather conditions are expected for the rest of the work week before rain chances return for the weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Look plenty of sunshine with temperatures warming into the mid 70s this afternoon.  

Kelly Slifka is a meteorologist on the First Warn Weather team. You can contact him at kslifka@wisctv.com.