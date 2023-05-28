WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Dry weather with warming temperatures is expected through Tuesday before shower and thunderstorm chances return for the rest of the work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A mixture of clouds and sun will lead to temperatures topping off in the low 80s this afternoon. After falling into the low 50s tonight, temperatures will climb into the low to middle 80s tomorrow under partly cloudy skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures continue to climb through the middle of this week, with many areas hitting 90 degrees or better. The atmosphere will become slightly more humid towards the second half of the week, resulting in an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances. Dry and slightly less humid conditions return for the weekend before cooler conditions arrive for the start of the new work week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Variable cloudiness and warm. High: 81 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50 Wind: Light E
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm. High: 83 Wind: E/SE 6-12 MPH
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and a little milder. Low: 56 Wind: Light SE
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High: 87 Wind: SE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63 High: 90
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 90
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 88
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and not quite as warm. Low: 60 High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 59 High: 86
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm, with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61 High: 84
TUESDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy, and cooler. Low: 54 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and pleasant. Low: 50 High: 74
