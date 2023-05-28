TomNightLow-ADI.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Dry weather with warming temperatures is expected through Tuesday before shower and thunderstorm chances return for the rest of the work week.

Memorial Day-2 Day.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
Average First Dates.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A mixture of clouds and sun will lead to temperatures topping off in the low 80s this afternoon.  After falling into the low 50s tonight, temperatures will climb into the low to middle 80s tomorrow under partly cloudy skies.

TodHigh-ADI.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
TonLow-ADI.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
TomHigh-ADI-DRAFT.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000
10-Day-MSN-AM.png

WISC-TV/CHANNEL 3000

Tags

Weather

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.