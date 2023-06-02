WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: High temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees on Saturday and be in the middle 80s on Sunday and Monday. Humidity levels will fall, but there will be enough moisture to pop up isolated showers or thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening. There will be a better chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Monday along a cold front, which will be followed by seasonal and dry weather for the middle of next week. There will be another chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday of next weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be around 60 degrees by morning. Saturday will be partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will rise to the middle 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunday and Monday will be very warm with chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be near normal from Tuesday through Thursday with dry weather expected. It will be warm again for Friday and Saturday; while Friday will be dry, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Sunday and Monday of the following week will be dry with seasonal temperatures.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening. Low: 60 Wind: Light NE
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 90 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild; a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 60 Wind: Light NE
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. High: 85 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 59 High: 84
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Low: 58 High: 77
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 49 High: 76
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 51 High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 82
SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers early in the day, otherwise, partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 55 High: 77
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 54 High: 76
