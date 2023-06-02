​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: High temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees on Saturday and be in the middle 80s on Sunday and Monday. Humidity levels will fall, but there will be enough moisture to pop up isolated showers or thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.  There will be a better chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Monday along a cold front, which will be followed by seasonal and dry weather for the middle of next week. There will be another chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday of next weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be around 60 degrees by morning. Saturday will be partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will rise to the middle 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees.

Tags