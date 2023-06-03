WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Hot or very warm temperatures will continue through this weekend with a slight drop in the humidity. Although we're tracking a mostly dry weekend, we cannot completely rule out a stray shower or storm. Much cooler conditions are expected next week after some showers or t-storms on Monday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will rise near 90 degrees today with a slight chance for a shower or t-storms late this afternoon or evening. After temperatures fall to near 60 degrees tonight, they will climb into the middle 80s tomorrow with less humid conditions.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front digs south through the area on Monday, generating a few showers or thunderstorms on Monday and dropping high temperatures back into the upper 70s to nearly 80 degrees. High temperatures briefly climb back into the 80s by the end of the work week before dropping back into the 70s by Sunday, behind a cold that brings some weekend showers and thunderstorms to the area. Dry and warmer conditions are expected to return for the start of the following work week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny and hot with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: 90 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild; a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 60 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 85 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Low: 60 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Wind: N/NE 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Low: 58 High: 77
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 49 High: 76
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 51 High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 55 High: 82
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58 High: 82
SUNDAY: A slight chance of showers early in the day, otherwise, partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 55 High: 77
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 56 High: 83
