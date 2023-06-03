​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Hot or very warm temperatures will continue through this weekend with a slight drop in the humidity. Although we're tracking a mostly dry weekend, we cannot completely rule out a stray shower or storm. Much cooler conditions are expected next week after some showers or t-storms on Monday.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Temperatures will rise near 90 degrees today with a slight chance for a shower or t-storms late this afternoon or evening.  After temperatures fall to near 60 degrees tonight, they will climb into the middle 80s tomorrow with less humid conditions.

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.