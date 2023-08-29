WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Fall-like conditions are expected through Thursday before the heat returns this Labor Day weekend, continuing through the middle part of next week.  A few record high temperatures are possible during this period.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A shower or two is possible today, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s this afternoon. Brisk northwest winds will make the conditions feel more fall-like. Clear skies overnight will allow the temperature to fall into the upper 40s. Fall-like conditions continue tomorrow, with temperatures rising only into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Tags