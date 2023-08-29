WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Fall-like conditions are expected through Thursday before the heat returns this Labor Day weekend, continuing through the middle part of next week. A few record high temperatures are possible during this period.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A shower or two is possible today, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s this afternoon. Brisk northwest winds will make the conditions feel more fall-like. Clear skies overnight will allow the temperature to fall into the upper 40s. Fall-like conditions continue tomorrow, with temperatures rising only into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The pattern begins to turn by the end of the work week, with temperatures rising into the 80s by Friday. Heat and some humidity returns to the area by this Labor Day weekend, with highs back into the lower 90s. Temperatures will slowly cool off after Labor Day but remain around 10 degrees above average through next week (average high temperatures are in the middle 70s). Although we are not anticipating the oppressive heat observed earlier last week, some record high temperatures are possible from Sunday through Tuesday. As for rainfall, there is no clear sign of any great opportunities through next week, although some slight thunderstorm chances exist near the middle of next week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and slightly cooler with a slight chance of showers. High: 78 Wind: NW 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. and cooler. Low: 49 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 72 Wind: NE 6-12 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. and cool. Low: 47 Wind: Light E
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 77 Wind: SE 5-10 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Low: 53 High: 83
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and very warm. Low: 60 High: 88
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and hot. Low: 67 High: 92; Record is 92 in 1960
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. Low: 70 High: 93; Heat Index: 94 to 96; Record is 94 in 1925
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. (Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night.) Low: 71 High: 92; Heat Index:93 to 96; Record is 93 in 1954
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68 High: 87
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and less humid, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 86
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 61 High: 84
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.