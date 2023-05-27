WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Dry weather with warming temperatures is expected through the middle of next week before some small thunderstorm chances return to end the work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Mostly sunny skies and very mild today, with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Some clouds and sun will lead to high temperatures in the low 80s tomorrow.

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.