WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Dry weather with warming temperatures is expected through the middle of next week before some small thunderstorm chances return to end the work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Mostly sunny skies and very mild today, with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Some clouds and sun will lead to high temperatures in the low 80s tomorrow.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures continue to climb through the middle of next week, with many areas hitting 90 degrees or better. The atmosphere will become slightly more humid towards the end of the work week, leading to small chances for showers or thunderstorms. Dry and slightly less humid conditions return for the weekend before small precipitation chances and cooler conditions return by Tuesday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. High: 77 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little milder. Low: 50 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 81 Wind: E 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little milder. Low: 54 Wind: E 5-10 MPH
MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Partly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 83
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 58 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 61 High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Low: 64 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but less humid. Low: 62 High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58 High: 83
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 55 High: 82
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Low: 56 High: 80
