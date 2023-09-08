​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will be near or below normal through next week and next weekend. Other than scattered showers from Sunday night through Monday and a chance of showers on Tuesday, no rain is expected, and drought conditions are expected to continue.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become mostly clear tonight, and it will be cool. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40s by morning. Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder. Temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 70s.