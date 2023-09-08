WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will be near or below normal through next week and next weekend. Other than scattered showers from Sunday night through Monday and a chance of showers on Tuesday, no rain is expected, and drought conditions are expected to continue.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will become mostly clear tonight, and it will be cool. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 40s by morning. Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder. Temperatures will climb to around 70 degrees by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures will be mild and the weather will be dry for most of the weekend. There will be a slight chance of showers Sunday afternoon, with scattered showers likely Sunday night and Monday, with a chance of showers continuing into Tuesday. Dry weather is expected for the rest of next week, through next weekend, and into the start of the following week. Temperatures will be cool for most of next week but turn milder for the end of next week and next weekend into Monday of the following week.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cool. Low: 49 Wind: Light and Variable
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little milder. High: 76 Wind: Light NE
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy and not as cool overnight. Low: 57 Wind: Light SE
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and mild with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon (becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers at night). High: 75 Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers; a thunderstorm is possible. Low: 58 High: 66
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of showers. Low: 53 High: 65
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Low: 46 High: 65
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not quite as cool. Low: 43 High: 69
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little milder. Low: 48 High: 73
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 75
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 51 High: 75
MONDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 52 High: 75
