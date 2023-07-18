WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: While there will be a couple of chances for showers and thunderstorms, mainly Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon, warm and mainly dry weather is expected through next week. High temperatures will be near or above 90 degrees beginning on Monday of next week, with heat index readings into the 90s.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be mostly clear overnight, and it won't be as cool with low temperatures in the upper 50s by morning. Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, dry conditions are expected through Saturday. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Saturday night, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night. Any lingering showers and thunderstorms will end Monday morning, with dry weather expected for the rest of the week. It will be warm through Friday, very warm this weekend and much of next week, with hot weather expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index readings could be in the middle to the upper 90s.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 58 Wind: Light S
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of a shower. High: 83 Wind: S 8-15 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: A slight chance of a morning shower or thunderstorms, otherwise, mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. High: 82 Wind: W/NW 10-20 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and at night. Low: 60 High: 85
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the morning. Low: 62 High: 86 Heat Index: 87 to 95
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 63 High: 89 Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 66 High: 91 Heat Index: 93 to 98
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90 Heat Index: 92 to 97
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 65 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
