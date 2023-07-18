​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: While there will be a couple of chances for showers and thunderstorms, mainly Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon, warm and mainly dry weather is expected through next week. High temperatures will be near or above 90 degrees beginning on Monday of next week, with heat index readings into the 90s. 

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Skies will be mostly clear overnight, and it won't be as cool with low temperatures in the upper 50s by morning. Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.