WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: The First Warn Weather Team is tracking a return of the heat and humidity by the weekend, continuing through next week. In the meantime, pretty seasonable temperatures are expected thru the end of this work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After temperatures fall into the middle 50s tonight, they rise into the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon with increasing winds out of the southwest.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A cold front swings through the area Wednesday night, resulting in rain chances Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. Hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the first half of the following week. Although we expect mainly dry conditions during this hot and humid period, we cannot rule out a thunderstorm on any given day, especially by the middle of next week. Cooler and less humid conditions will return towards the end of the next week.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Low: 58 Wind: Light SW
WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny, breezy, and a little warmer. High: 81 Wind: S/SW 10-20 MPH
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy, and milder with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 65 Wind: SW 10-20 MPH
THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers early, otherwise, becoming partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler. High: 76 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 54 High: 80
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and more humid. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90; Heat Index:91 to 96
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69 High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but less humid. Low: 63 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 58 High: 78
