WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A cold front will move through the area after midnight tonight. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to clip southern Wisconsin later tonight through tomorrow morning.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Look for mostly sunny skies and a bit warmer temperatures this afternoon as southwest winds increase at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will be in the low 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Seasonable temperatures are expected through Friday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the first half of the following week. Although we expect mainly dry conditions during this hot and humid period, we cannot rule out a thunderstorm on any given day, especially by the middle of next week. Cooler and less humid conditions will return towards the end of the next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and a little warmer. High: 81 Wind: S/SW 10-20 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy, and milder with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 65 Wind: SW 10-20 MPH
THURSDAY: A slight chance of showers early, otherwise, becoming partly sunny, breezy, and a little cooler. High: 76 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low: 54 Wind: Light NW
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 80
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and more humid. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90; Heat Index:91 to 96
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm, and humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69 High: 86; Heat Index: 87 to 92
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but less humid. Low: 63 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 58 High: 78
