WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: After a cool night, warmer (but seasonable) conditions are expected for the rest of the week with some small rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: As skies gradually clear this evening, temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening before dropping into the middle 50s overnight. It will be slightly warmer tomorrow as temperatures climb into the low 80s, close to the average for the middle of July.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Small rain chances return midweek as a series of weak systems pass through the area before mainly dry conditions return by the end of the week. Another system may bring a few showers and thunderstorms this weekend before dry conditions return for the start of next week. Overall, near average temperatures through next weekend before they rise to above average for the following work week, along with increased humidity levels. Although the forecast remains dry for the second half of next week, we cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm during this period.
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cool. Low: 54 Wind: Light W
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High: 81 Wind: Light W
TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 58 Wind: Light S
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of a shower (a chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). High: 85 Wind: S 6-12 MPH
THURSDAY: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, otherwise, partly sunny, breezy, and warm. Low: 64 High: 82
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm (a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night). Low: 58 High: 84
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 60 High: 85
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 88 Heat Index:88 to 93
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid. Low: 63 High: 89 Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 66 High: 89 Heat Index: 91 to 96
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, but a little less humid. Low: 65 High: 88 Heat Index: 88 to 93
NOTES:
An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for ozone and particulate matter from wildfire smoke in effect until midnight for northeastern Illinois, including the county of McHENRY (this includes the Chicago metropolitan area).
