WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: There is an Air Quality Advisory from 10 AM Tuesday morning through 11 PM Tuesday night for high levels of ozone. The Fourth of July Tuesday will be hot and a little more humid. Chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive late Tuesday, and showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. There is another chance of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night through Monday of next week. Temperatures should be within a few degrees of normal beginning Thursday and lasting through most of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Tonight will be partly cloudy and very mild. Temperatures will only fall to the upper 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the upper 60s by morning. The Four of July Tuesday will be partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid; there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s with heat index readings in the middle to the upper 90s. While there is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday evening, most area fireworks displays should be rain-free. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s in the early evening, falling only to the upper 70s by the time most fireworks displays are scheduled around 9:30 PM.