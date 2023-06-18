WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A few areas may see a shower or a thunderstorm later on your Father's Day Sunday, mainly west of Madison, yet most places will be dry. The dry weather will persist until next weekend, when better rain chances in some time enter southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will continue to climb, with some places topping 90 degrees by the middle-to-end of the upcoming work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on your Father's Day Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly west of Madison, yet most places will stay dry. Temperatures will be warm Father's Day Sunday in the lower 80s. Any remaining showers and storms west of Madison will clear Sunday night, with low temperatures a little milder around 60. Dry and warm weather are expected Monday, with high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the upcoming work week. It will remain dry until next weekend. Some of the better shower and storm chances in many weeks may enter southern Wisconsin next weekend, bringing the possibility of some badly needed rainfall to all of southern Wisconsin.
FATHER’S DAY (SUNDAY): Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 83 Wind: SE 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and milder with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 60 Wind: E/SE 6-12 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92 Wind: E/SE 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 59 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 59 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm. Low: 60 High: 89; Heat Index: 89 to 94
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 63 High: 91; Heat Index: 91 to 96
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, with chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Low: 63 High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 95
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 88; Heat Index: 90 to 95
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 88; Heat Index: 89 to 94
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and not as warm. Low: 61 High: 82
