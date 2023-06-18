WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A few areas may see a shower or a thunderstorm later on your Father's Day Sunday, mainly west of Madison, yet most places will be dry. The dry weather will persist until next weekend, when better rain chances in some time enter southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will continue to climb, with some places topping 90 degrees by the middle-to-end of the upcoming work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible on your Father's Day Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly west of Madison, yet most places will stay dry. Temperatures will be warm Father's Day Sunday in the lower 80s. Any remaining showers and storms west of Madison will clear Sunday night, with low temperatures a little milder around 60. Dry and warm weather are expected Monday, with high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 80s.