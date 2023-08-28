WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A front may bring a few showers tonight and tomorrow and a brief spell of fall-like temperatures. We're still tracking a big warmup for the Labor Day weekend, with high temperatures back into the 90s.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase tonight, with a shower or two possible as temperatures fall into the middle 60s. A shower or two is possible tomorrow, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s as winds turn around to the northwest.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Fall-like temperatures are expected for the middle of the work week, with overnight lows falling into the 40s. The pattern begins to turn by the end of the work week, with temperatures rising well into the 80s by Friday. Heat and humidity will definitely return to the area by this Labor Day weekend, with highs back into the lower 90s. Temperatures will slowly cool off after Labor Day but remain above average through next week (average high temperatures are in the middle 70s). Although we are not expecting the oppressive heat observed earlier last week, some record high temperatures are possible. There is no real sign of any great chance of rainfall, although some slight chances for thunderstorms are possible near the middle of next week.
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 80 Wind: SW 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cool with a slight chance of showers. Low: 63 Wind: S/SW 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler with a slight chance of showers. High: 78 Wind: NW 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. and cooler. Low: 49 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH