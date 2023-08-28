​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A front may bring a few showers overnight and Tuesday, as well as a brief spell of fall-like temperatures. We're still tracking a big warmup for the Labor Day weekend, with high temperatures back into the 90s.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A shower or two is possible overnight as temperatures fall into the middle 60s by sunrise. A shower or two is possible Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s as winds turn around to the northwest.