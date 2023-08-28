WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: A front may bring a few showers overnight and Tuesday, as well as a brief spell of fall-like temperatures. We're still tracking a big warmup for the Labor Day weekend, with high temperatures back into the 90s.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A shower or two is possible overnight as temperatures fall into the middle 60s by sunrise. A shower or two is possible Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s as winds turn around to the northwest.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Fall-like temperatures are expected for the middle of the work week, with overnight lows falling into the 40s. The pattern begins to turn by the end of the work week, with temperatures rising well into the 80s by Friday. Heat and humidity will definitely return to the area by this Labor Day weekend, with highs back into the lower 90s. Temperatures will slowly cool off after Labor Day but remain above average through next week (average high temperatures are in the middle 70s). Although we are not expecting the oppressive heat observed earlier last week, some record high temperatures are possible. There is no real sign of any great chance of rainfall, although some slight chances for thunderstorms are possible near the middle of next week.
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cool with a slight chance of showers. Low: 63 Wind: S/SW 6-12 MPH
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler with a slight chance of showers. High: 78 Wind: NW 8-15 MPH
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. and cooler. Low: 49 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH