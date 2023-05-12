WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cloudy and occasionally wet conditions are expected through Mother's Weekend. Dry and seasonable conditions are expected for the start of the new work week.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A few showers are possible today, with the best chances north or northeast of Madison. With fewer showers and more peaks of the sun, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s by late this afternoon. Showers and few thunderstorm will spread southwest to northeast across southern Wisconsin Saturday night.
EXTENDED FORECAST: After a rainy, cool, and breezy Mother's Day, dry and seasonable conditions are likely through the first half of the new work week. A cold front brings some precipitation chances, and cooler temperatures late Thursday are on Friday. These below normal high temperatures will continue through the following weekend before moderating to a new average for the start of the following work week.
TODAY: Variably cloudy and mild with a slight chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 74 Wind: E/NE 8-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with scattered showers. A thunderstorm is possible. Low: 53 Wind: E 10-20 MPH
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler, with occasional light rain. Light rain tapering off during the afternoon. High: 60 Wind: E 10-20 MPH