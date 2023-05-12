WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Cloudy and occasionally wet conditions are expected through Mother's Weekend.  Dry and seasonable conditions are expected for the start of the new work week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  A few showers are possible today, with the best chances north or northeast of Madison. With fewer showers and more peaks of the sun, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s by late this afternoon.  Showers and few thunderstorm will spread southwest to northeast across southern Wisconsin Saturday night.

Greg Barnhart is a member of the First Warn Weather team and can be reached at gbarnhart@wisctv.com.