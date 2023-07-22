WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms exist through Monday night before the heat and humidity arrive by the middle of the next week.  Heat index values could reach 100 degrees during this time.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The showers and thunderstorms should diminish this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy later tonight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by tomorrow morning. There is another slight chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

