WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Several opportunities for showers and thunderstorms exist through Monday night before the heat and humidity arrive by the middle of the next week. Heat index values could reach 100 degrees during this time.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The showers and thunderstorms should diminish this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy later tonight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by tomorrow morning. There is another slight chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: More showers and thunderstorms are possible to end the weekend and to start the work week before it gets hot and humid. This heatwave will be short-lived as slightly cooler and less humid air arrives by the end of the week behind a cold front. This front may bring some showers and thunderstorms late Thursday through Friday as it digs south through the area. More seasonable conditions are expected for next weekend, which means high temperatures are back in the low to middle 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Low: 60 Wind: Light SW
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. High: 84 Wind: W/NW 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and mild. Low: 63 Wind: Light and Variable
MONDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and at night. High: 88 Wind: SW 5-10 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. Low: 64 High: 89; Heat Index: 90 to 95
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 91; Heat Index: 93 to 98
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. (A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night) Low: 71 High: 93; Heat Index: 95 to 100
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72 High: 91; Heat Index: 95 to 100
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67 High: 87; Heat Index: 87 to 92
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 63 High: 84
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. Low: 62 High: 83
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. Low: 61 High: 82
