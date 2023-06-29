WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Air quality from wildfire smoke remains poor across the Midwest, with perhaps a little improvement possible later Friday with a shift in the wind direction. Temperatures will be very warm to hot through Saturday, drop a bit for Sunday, and be very warm to hot again for the first half of next weekend before falling to near normal by the end of next week. There will be some spotty chances for rain at times, but no widespread heavier rainfall is expected.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: This afternoon will be partly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid with just a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms; high temperatures will be around 90 degrees with heat index readings from 91 to 96 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear, hazy, and very mild. Temperatures will fall to the middle 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60s by morning. Friday will be partly sunny, hot, and hazy, but not as humid. Temperatures will climb to the middle 80s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees with heat index readings from 90 to 95 degrees.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms from Friday night through Sunday, although precipitation will be spotty at best and some areas may miss out on the rain altogether. As humidity levels increase a little during the middle of next week, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night on Tuesday, the Fourth of July. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, which will probably be our best chance of rain for the next week and a half. Any showers and thunderstorms will end Thursday morning, then it will be warm, dry, and less humid until another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives for Sunday afternoon and Sunday night of next weekend.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY***
THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hazy, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96 Wind: S to W 6-12 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, hazy, and very mild. Low: 66 Wind: Light NW
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hazy, and hot, but not quite as humid. High: 90; Heat Index: 90 to 95 Wind: W/NW 8-15 MPH
FRIDAY NIGHT: Variable cloudiness and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66 Wind: Light NW
SATURDAY: Variable cloudiness and very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91 Wind: N/NW 6-12 MPH
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64 High: 83
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. Low: 62 High: 88; Heat Index: 88 to 93
FOURTH OF JULY (TUESDAY): Partly sunny, hot, and a little more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and the evening. Low: 64 High: 91; Heat Index: 92 to 97
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness, very warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65 High: 87; Heat Index: 88 to 93
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, otherwise, becoming partly sunny and warm, but less humid. Low: 63 High: 83
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but less humid. Low: 58 High: 82; Heat Index: 88 to 93
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 57 High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and a little more humid with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. Low: 58 High: 85; Heat Index: 86 to 91
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until midnight early Thursday morning for all of Iowa and Illinois. In Iowa, this includes the counties of ALLAMAKEE, CLAYTON, DELAWARE, and DUBUQUE. In Illinois, this includes the counties of JO DAVIESS, STEPHENSON, WINNEBAGO, BOONE, and McHENRY (this includes the Rockford and Chicago metropolitan areas).
An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke is in effect until noon Friday for eastern and southern Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for this afternoon/tonight: ENHANCED RISK of severe thunderstorms for the southeastern quarter of Iowa, and the southwestern two-thirds of Illinois; SLIGHT RISK for the rest of the southern half of Iowa and the rest of Illinois; MARGINAL RISK for the rest of the southern two-thirds of Iowa, and the southeastern third of Wisconsin (east of a Dubuque, IA to Wisconsin Dells to Manitowoc line). Threats: high winds, hail (large hail of greater than two inches in diameter is possible over far southeastern Iowa and most of Illinois); an isolated tornado is possible across Illinois. Timing: Thursday afternoon, Thursday night. Coverage: a few severe thunderstorms. Confidence: low/medium.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.