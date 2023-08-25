WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Other than a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening and a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Monday afternoon through Monday night, expect dry weather through the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be near or a little below normal through much of next week, and a little above normal from next Friday through the Labor Day weekend.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be a little cooler with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly this evening. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60s by morning. Saturday will be partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s through noon, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will be cooler and less humid. Temperatures will be a little warmer on Monday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Behind the front, Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with a little cooler than normal temperatures. Thursday won't be quite as cool, and Friday will be breezy and a little warmer. The Labor Day weekend will be warm and dry.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and a little cooler with a slight chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 64 Wind: N 6-12 MPH
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. High: 72 Wind: N/NE 8-15 MPH
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 52 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 74 Wind: NE 5-10 MPH
MONDAY: Partly sunny and very mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late in the day and at night. Low: 55 High: 80
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 59 High: 75
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 50 High: 73
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. Low: 51 High: 77
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and a little warmer. Low: 58 High: 83
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 63 High: 84
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 61 High: 83
LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 61 High: 83
