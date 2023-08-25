WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Other than a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening and a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late Monday afternoon through Monday night, expect dry weather through the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be near or a little below normal through much of next week, and a little above normal from next Friday through the Labor Day weekend.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be a little cooler with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly this evening. Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 60s by morning. Saturday will be partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s through noon, with afternoon high temperatures reaching the lower 70s.