BOTTOM LINE.png

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY due to smoke from wildfires will create Air Quality Advisories until Monday morning.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: It will be partly sunny, hazy, breezy, and cooler. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Tags