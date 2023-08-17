WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY due to smoke from wildfires will create Air Quality Advisories until Monday morning.
PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: It will be partly sunny, hazy, breezy, and cooler. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Hazy conditions will continue from Canadian wildfire smoke through the weekend. Friday will be dry and very mild, but very warm to hot and humid conditions return for the weekend, continuing through the early part of next week. Cooler and less humid conditions will return for the second half of next week. After any showers end early Thursday morning, no rain is expected for the rest of this week, this weekend, next week, or next weekend.
***AIR QUALITY ADVISORY UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY***
TODAY: Becoming partly sunny, hazy, breezy, and a little cooler. High: 73 Wind: NW 10-20 MPH
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, breezy, very warm, and more humid. Low: 60 High: 86; Heat Index: 86 to 91
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot, and humid. Low: 67 High: 90; Heat Index:91 to 96
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 68 High: 90; Heat Index: 91 to 96
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm, but less humid. Low: 67 High: 89; Heat Index: 89 to 94
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and not as warm. Low: 65 High: 85
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 65 High: 85
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 62 High: 81
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and very mild. Low: 58 High: 81
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Low: 59 High: 81
NOTES: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for particulate matter from wildfire smoke in Canada has been issued from today until 6 AM Monday morning for all of Wisconsin, including the counties of MONROE, JUNEAU, ADAMS, MARQUETTE, GREEN LAKE, VERNON, RICHLAND, SAUK, COLUMBIA, DODGE, CRAWFORD, IOWA, DANE, JEFFERSON, GRANT, LAFAYETTE, GREEN, ROCK, and WALWORTH (this includes the La Crosse, Madison, and Milwaukee metropolitan areas).
