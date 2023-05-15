​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WHAT WE'RE TRACKING:  Temperatures will be up and down over the next few days, but they will generally be mild. There's a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late Tuesday afternoon into early Tuesday evening, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday, Dry weather this weekend will last through much of next week as high temperatures warm into the 80s by Wednesday of next week.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS:  Tonight will be partly cloudy and milder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 50s by late evening; overnight low temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by morning. Tuesday will be partly sunny and milder. Temperatures will climb to the lower 70s by noon; afternoon high temperatures will be near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm later Tuesday afternoon.

