WHAT WE'RE TRACKING: Temperatures will be warm on Sunday, yet with cloudy skies and a few isolated showers, high temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 80s. 90-degree temperatures will start on Monday, lasting through the Fourth of July. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s by Wednesday and Thursday, as a weather system brings clouds and better chances for rain.

PLANNING THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A slight chance of rain is expected Sunday morning, with mostly dry conditions and comfortable temperatures peaking in the 80s Sunday afternoon. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Sunday afternoon and early evening. Partly cloudy skies and comfortable low temperatures in the lower 60s will be a treat before hot temperatures near 90 degrees builds in by Monday afternoon.